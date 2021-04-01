Get A FREE Daiquiri If You’ve Got ALL of Your Covid Shots

Yesterday, I finally got my first "Fauci Ouchie" shot, as some people are hilariously calling it, thanks to a 6-year-old ballet student. Did you know that if you have already received all of your COVID shots, you can get your completed vaccination card laminated at the Office Depot in Tyler and Longview? Do something good for yourself and go get your completed vaccination card laminated. Maybe after that, you could, as KLTV 7 News reports, pop over to get a free daiquiri or appetizer from Flavors Daiquiri Cafe. TREAT YO SELF!

Thankfully, Texas is one of the handful of states that allow anyone over the age of 16 to qualify for COVID vaccines. In other places, you have to wait behind the elderly, seriously ill, food industry, manufacturing, and medical personnel. No wonder people have been pretending to be "grannies in bonnets" and Canadian hotel workers in order to get a dang vaccine. I can't say I even blame them at this point.

As you may know, there are currently three coronavirus vaccines on the market: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna. My sister-in-law in Oklahoma told me yesterday that she is still sitting on the fence about getting a Covid shot, but if she does, she hopes they give her the Johnson & Johnson one because it is just a one-shot deal. I received the Moderna vaccine, so I am scheduled to go back and get my second dose in about a month. I don't even mind because I was finally able to get one!



One of the side effects I had from the Moderna shot was unexpected. I knew going into this that I would have a slightly sore arm from receiving the vaccine, and I am anticipating to start having some weird space dreams, but I didn't expect that my legs and feet would develop a mind of their own.

You see, every other night or so, my 10-year-old daughter, Willow, challenges me to a jumping rope competition in her bedroom. It makes her so happy to beat me at jump rope, so I kindly oblige. It's a lot of fun for us to do and has become a weird Mother-Daughter bonding experience. Anyhow, last night, I couldn't jump rope. It was as if my legs did NOT want to do any jumping. My brain was telling my feet to jump, but they wouldn't budge. They had a mind of their own. Quite out of the ordinary, indeed. I blame the Moderna shot!

If you are trying to get an appointment in East Texas to get your Fauci Ouchie, click here.

