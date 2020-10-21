Friendsgiving Island Up for a Week-Long Rental – $350 Per Person!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If the thought of spending Thanksgiving in the same place you've already spent the pandemic hunkering down in, try this on for size.

Hotels.com is offering a week-long stay on a private island just off of the Florida coast they've dubbed "Friendsgiving Island." This 3-bed, 2-bath, 5,000-square-foot vacation home with a veranda, boat dock, and helicopter launch pad usually goes for $1,400 per night - but for the week of Nov. 14-21, the online booking agent has a very special price. If you're quick enough, you and 5 of your friends can score it for just $50 per person per night. That's $350 per guest to stay on your own island!

Just so you and the crew don't get bored - there's a boat, kayaks and paddleboards all on standby for you to enjoy at your leisure. If you're wondering how much it's going to cost to ship in the turkey, dressing, and sweet potato casserole to your island paradise - don't bother. Hotels.com will also provide a personal chef for one special meal, including all of the groceries needed to make that holiday magic happen!

How is this incredible experience still available, you ask? This first come, first served offer can't be booked until Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 am. Click here after you get your shortlist together, and get ready to hit the sands this Thanksgiving!