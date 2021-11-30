An Open Letter Of Thanks To Folks Who Had To Work On Thanksgiving

We're on to the next holiday, the big one as a matter of fact, but I just wanted to take a moment and send a shoutout to all the folks who had to work on Thanksgiving Day or throughout the holiday. Yall the real MVPs.

While there is a growing trend among big corporations and retailers to shut down on Thanksgiving, which is a really great thing to finally put people over profits even it its just for a day, the story I'm about to share is going to make clear why I'm thankful for your efforts.

Melz

AS YOU KNOW, I HAD MY BIRTHDAY TURKEY GIVEAWAY RECENTLY.

We gave out a bunch of turkeys in folks in need here in East Texas for my birthday and it was my honor to do so. When I told my wife about what I was doing, she told me "I'm happy you're doing it, but don't forget to get us a turkey too."

Melz

But Mr. Daryl L. Davis, with "Continuing Faith In Christ Ministries", who allowed me to partner up with his organization to give away turkeys called me and told me that as a "thank you" he had something for me: A delicious smoked ham from Rudy's BBQ in Tyler. A wonderful gift indeed but on the day before turkey day, I totally forgot something in the freezer trying to make sure our "ham" was okay.

PANIC SETS IN ON TURKEY DAY

Fast forward to Thanksgiving Day. We're having a simple dinner this year of gumbo, mac and cheese, salad, stuffing and mashed potatoes and what we THOUGHT was turkey. See, I thought Mr. Davis gave me a "boneless" turkey but because I probably heard the sound of my stomach growling over his voice, I brought home the ham and not the turkey. Of course, this slightly irritated my wife who was desiring turkey but I thought about the fact that some places were still going to open on Thanksgiving Day and called in a favor.

Melz

A friend of mine works for a local Popeyes and I called and asked if they still had turkeys available. He told me "Sure, the only problem is, its frozen solid but fully cooked, you won't be able to cook it today but I got you". I made this call when they were getting to close up early in the afternoon for the holiday and I was able to acquire the bird.

WE HAD THANKSGIVING PART "DEUX" THIS WEEKEND

While we still gave thanks on Thursday over our delicious ham and fixings, we had another Thanksgiving dinner after our bird was ready over the weekend. The timing couldn't have been better because everyone else was ditching or getting tired of leftovers and we were just getting it cracking....all of this was made possible thanks to folks who were open on Thanksgiving Day.

Corporate America, don't take this article as a reason to justify "SEE WE SHOULD BE OPEN" because its not. I'm down with everyone taking time off to spend time with families, money be damned. This is just my way of recognizing all you folks who put up with crazy people like myself and sacrificing your time to take care of yours to take care of us. I just want to say Thank You, you are appreciated.

These Four Words Will Ruin An East Texas Thanksgiving The holidays are coming quickly, what surprises await you in a couple of weeks during Thanksgiving? We asked that statement on our social media platforms and y'all gave us these four words.