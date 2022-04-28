Don’t Miss a Fritz Hager 3 American Idol Watch Party at Tyler, TX Coffee House

Tyler, TX native Fritz Hager continues his amazing run on "American Idol" this Sunday. You can watch at home, or come and watch with friends.

It was ten years ago when Fritz was inspired to pick up a guitar after watching Phillip Phillips audition on the same show. It's certainly one of those full circle moments as he says he was inspired by Phillips to pursue music.

Right now the 21-year-old East Texan is employed as a security officer. And though he says that he does enjoy his work, this deep run on "American Idol" is a big step forward in pursuing music professionally.

If you'd like to watch Hager with friends and fellow East Texans, this Sunday the Foundry Coffee House in Tyler will be hosting a watch party.

THIS Sunday, we are hosting an American Idol watch party for Tyler's very own Fritz Hager 3! If you've been following this season of American Idol, you've seen his talent on full display and we want you to be a part of bringing him all the way. All are welcome to watch this Sunday's live episode here at the shop starting at 7pm. Bring a friend and come support this local legend! The coffee shop shared on their Facebook page.

Earlier this week Fritz changed things up with a Billie Eilish cover for his first time performing in the Idol studio. Give it a watch right here:

Listen closely, the performance inspired Luke Bryan to say "Damn boy" right in the middle of it. Good luck, Fritz! We're all rooting for you back home in East Texas.

