Fritz Hager III to Perform Live in Tyler, TX if Voted Top 3 on American Idol

This Sunday (May 15) Tyler, TX native Fritz Hager III continues his amazing run on "American Idol." Already inside the Top 5, this week Hager makes his run at the Top 3, and if when he makes it, he'll be putting on an American Idol Hometown Visit concert and all of East Texas is invited.

“This is the stuff dreams are made of for our family,” Hager’s dad, Fritz Hager Jr., said. “We’re so excited to see the community come together to support Fritz.

According to the press release, "If [Hager] is voted as one of the last three remaining contestants on American Idol, he will perform a free live concert at Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Tuesday, May 17. The performance will be filmed as part of the “Hometown Visits” episode on American Idol, set to air as part of the Grand Finale.

“We are so proud of not only the voice and talents of Fritz Hager III, but also how well he continues to represent Tyler,” Mayor Don Warren said. “He is definitely the one to watch this season.”

IMPORTANT: Voting will take place during the next episode of “American Idol” Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m. You can support Hager by voting for him during Sunday night’s episode. Voting happens three ways: online at americanidol.com/vote, the American Idol App, or by texting Hager’s contestant number to 21523. (Hager’s number will be announced during the live episode.)

It was ten years ago when Fritz was inspired to pick up a guitar after watching Phillip Phillips audition on "Idol." So his deep run on the show is certainly one of those full circle moments, as he was inspired by Phillips to pursue music.

Right now the 21-year-old East Texan is employed as a security officer. And though he says that he does enjoy his work, this deep run on "American Idol" is a big step forward in pursuing music professionally.

