Ft. Worth, Texas Police Are Searching For Abducted 11-Month-Old Girl

National Center For Missing & Exploited Children

UPDATE: The 11 month-old girl that was abducted by her non-custodial father has been found safe by authorities in New Mexico.  The suspect was taken into custody according to Fort Worth Police.


ORIGINAL POST: An Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department Of Public Safety around 2:30 a.m. (Friday) for 11-month-old Harmony Rodriguez. The Fort Worth Police Department has since been searching for the child along with a man in connection with the abduction.

 

According to authorities, Harmony Rodriguez was last seen Thursday evening around 9:30 p.m. in north Fort Worth. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, 2' 2" tall, weighs 30 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow onesie. Texas DPS and Ft. Worth police believe she has been abducted by Lancelot Zaire Dawkins, believed to be her non-custodial father. Lancelot Dawkins is described as a 26-year-old black male, 6' 2", 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white Jeep Wrangler with unknown license plates. The Jeep is said to have black trim and side steps. He was last heard from while in the Ft. Worth area. Law enforcement officials believe that Harmony Rodriguez could be in grave or immediate danger.

National Center For Missing & Exploited Children
Here's the alert issued by the Ft. Worth Police Department:

If you have any information in regards to Harmony Rodriguez's disappearance and whereabouts, please contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817.392.4222 or call 9-1-1 and report the information.

