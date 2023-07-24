Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement agencies across northeast, east, and north central Texas are once again looking for a missing child.

Monday afternoon around 12:35 p.m. authorities in Red River County, Texas issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from Clarksville, Texas which is about 30 miles to the east of Paris, Texas along US Hwy. 82.

Authorities believe this young girl was abducted and believe she is in grave or immediate danger. 15-year-old Erika Anderson was last seen in the Clarksville, Texas area and the Red River Sheriff's Office is searching for her and her associated companion.

Erika Anderson is described as:

Hispanic female

brown hair

brown eyes

5'4" height

115 pounds

last seen wearing a gray hoodie

Erika may answer to the name Erika McCarver

The suspected abductor is described as:

Jonathan Ramirez

White male

22 years old

bald head

brown eyes

5'8" height

148 pounds

The suspect is believed to be driving a green 2009 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate RWW 6625.

Police believe she may be in Watauga, according to the alert. Anyone with information is urged to call the Red River County Sheriff's Office at 903.427.3838.

Last week authorities in Smith County issued an AMBER Alert from a missing 11-month-old who was supposed to be turned over and placed into the custody of CPS. The child's mother and mom were missing and a Smith County judge issued an AMBER Alert for his disappearance. After the alert was issued tips flooded the Smith County sheriff's office and the mother turned herself in the following day without incident.

Let's hope this case has a similar outcome and that Erika is reunited with her family.

