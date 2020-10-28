Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have a message for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani following their engagement — well, more for Stefani.

"We're all saying good luck to Gwen!" Yearwood jokes with Taste of Country Nights.

As of Wednesday morning (Oct. 28), Brooks and Yearwood hadn't gotten to give their well wishes directly to the newly engaged couple just yet, "but we will. They're buddies," Yearwood says.

Shelton, like Brooks, is an Oklahoma native, and the two recently worked together on ACM- and CMA-nominated single "Dive Bar."

"I imagine they're getting inundated, especially him," Brooks says, getting in a shot at his fellow country singer pal: "Nobody's congratulating her, but him ..."

Shelton and Stefani announced the news of their engagement on Tuesday (Oct. 27), following years of speculation about the longtime couple's relationship status. The two artists — Stefani, of course, is a solo pop star and the lead singer of No Doubt — first met on the set of The Voice, bonded over their divorces and began dating in 2015.

This marriage will be the third for Shelton, after a four-year marriage to singer Miranda Lambert and a three-year union to Kaynette Williams. It will be Stefani's second marriage, after 14 years married to rocker Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three kids.

Shelton does not have kids, but Stefani has said that he's been very active in her three sons' lives and become a second father figure to them. It's not clear when they plan to marry, as few details have been shared.