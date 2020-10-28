Chapel Hill ISD Is Hosting Open Interviews!

If you are a people person and want to make a positive impact on children, then Chapel Hill ISD is looking for YOU to join their staff!

According to the district's Facebook page, the district will be hosting open interviews on Thursday (November 12th) between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the administration office (11134 CR 2249, in Tyler, TX).

The interviews will be held for the following positions:

Grounds

Transportation

Custodial

Maintenance

Child Nutrition

Why should you work for Chapel Hill ISD? Good question! They provide a working experience with a team effort that provides a safe and nurturing environment.

They also provide opportunities for social and academic growth in a technological enriched environment and produce positive and productive members of society.

Tiffany Gibson and Meredith Gilbreath both give their opinion on the history of Chapel Hill ISD and why this would be a great place to represent.

The history of Chapel Hill Independent School District is comparable to a huge puzzle. Each piece contains its own identity but in some mysterious way, they all fit together into a wonderful masterpiece. Drawing together from a tiny handful of simple one-room schools, New Chapel Hill created Consolidated Rural Schools. May the history of Chapel Hill inspire and encourage those who continue to pass through these doors to keep the pride and be leaders.

Established during the 1950-51 school year, Chapel Hill ISD has a student body of almost 3,550 students in Pre-K to 12th grade.

If you want to represent this wonderful administration in East Texas grab your resume, get dressed for success, and attend the open interview session with Chapel Hill ISD.

Congrats on your new job!