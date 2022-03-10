Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood met two very special fans at Brooks’ show in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday, March 5. In attendance at the show were Jennifer and Jordan Turpin, two of the children who survived the abuses of their parents David and Louise Turpin — a case that made national headlines in 2018.

Jennifer and Jordan both shared photos and videos from the concert on their Instagram pages, with the highlight from the day undoubtedly being meeting the two country superstars. Jennifer specifically shared that Brooks’ DVD collection was a comfort to her and her siblings while they lived in their abusive household with their parents, whom she refers to as “D & L.”

“I had a Garth Brooks DVD collection while living through hell,” she writes alongside a selfie with Brooks and Yearwood. “When D & L were gone, I'd sneak and play it on our television. Thank you @garthbrooks for being a light through our darkness."

Jordan shared a selfie with Brooks and Yearwood, as well as a photo of herself hugging Brooks.

“I had so much fun today,” she writes alongside the photos and videos. “I love you Garth, amazing show tonight! Thank you so much!”

Jennifer and Jordan are two of the 13 children who were abused and neglected for years at the hands of their parents at their home in Perris, Calif. The horrifying case came to light in 2018 after Jordan escaped imprisonment from her own home and called 911. The abuses included the children being chained to their beds and locked in cages, among other atrocious acts. In 2019, David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts, including cruelty to a dependent adult, child cruelty, torture and false imprisonment.