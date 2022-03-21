Someone Posed as George Strait to Scam a North Dakota Woman Out of Money

No matter your favorite genre of music, you are more than likely to know the name George Strait and know at least one or two songs. For country music fans, George Strait is the greatest of all time. For Texans, its God, family then George Strait. That's why it should really upset Texans when someone decided that they could use George Strait's name in vain to scam a woman out of her money.

Cynthia Kile of Fargo, North Dakota thought she was going to be joining a George Strait fan group on Facebook. The thing about this "fan group" is that they were positioning themselves as being George Strait himself she was talking to. But first, Cynthia had to pay some money to be a part of this group and to be able to talk with George Strait.

This is not a new tactic, by the way. Many other popular music artists have been used to scam people out of money.

Cynthia Kile lives on a fixed income but still sent in money to the scammers. In all, she lost $900. It took Kile's boyfriend, a pastor and a counselor to intervene to stop paying the scammers.

Scammers can be very sneaky in their approach to steal your money or personal information. It can be in the form of offering an excellent deal to a place you love, like Texas Roadhouse, or the promise of speaking one on one with a celebrity like with Cynthia Kile.

The Federal Trade Commission says that these four signs could indicate something is a scam:

Scammers pretend to be from an organization you know.

Scammers say there is a problem or prize.

Scammers pressure you to act immediately.

Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way.

You have to be vigilant in today's online landscape. You never know who is out there to take your hard earn money or steal your information.

