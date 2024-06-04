People all across America, including Texans, touch some REALLY nasty things daily

When I say nasty, I'm not talking about the typical gum underneath the table nasty, I'm talking about items you might not even realize are germ hotspots.

Take for example your phone. In today's time, we carry our phones everywhere -- into the bathroom with us, out to eat, shopping, outdoor areas. If you've been there, so has your phone, and it's picking up more germs at each stop.

But this isn't the only thing we mess with daily that holds way more germs than we would expect. Numerous common household items are typically germ-ridden, and for the most part, we wouldn't expect them to be dirty because they're in our homes.

But even the places and things we expect to be clean can be harboring hidden germs. Let's take a look at the top 13 dirtiest items most Texans will have in their homes, according to Culture Map Houston -- listed from the most germy to the least:

Can you prevent germs on your household items?

There are always ways to help handle germs. But keep in mind that all things will have a different frequency for needed cleanings and replacements. Usually, you can do a quick search to find out how long you should use a particular item if it's something that needs to be periodically replaced

If it's an item that you can continuously use, be sure to follow proper cleaning and sanitization methods, and you'll be good to go!

One good general practice to help the overall spread of germs in your home is always remembering to wash your hands properly! And when you go to dry them, ensure that they are completely dry -- damp hands can pick up even more germs.

Also cleaning your home weekly and cleaning your kitchen surfaces after use are important to halt the spread of bad germs.

