Get to Know Tanner Usrey, His Music and Weekend Show in Tyler

Tanner Usrey is a rising star in the Texas music scene. Just look on Twitter and you'll see a lot of folks making Tanner's music a part of their life. We got to take a moment and get Tanner on the phone to get to know him a little better, learn more about his music and song writing and what to expect from his show coming to Tyler this Saturday night (July 24).

Tanner Usrey hails from Prosper, Texas. It's a town of roughly 31,000 people just North of Dallas. Each May, the town gets together for Prosper Founders Fest which has a Bar-B-Que cookoff with the fire department, a 5K, art show, music festival and Sunday fellowship. A nice small town vibe.

Tanner got his start in music with his brother, Tim, in the duo The Ursey Brothers. After doing performing with his brother for four years, Tanner began his solo career. He's had the opportunity to open for Stoney LaRue, Casey Donahew, Cody Canada, Randall King, Brandon Rhyder, Walt Wilkins and many more of the who's who of the Texas music scene.

Tanner has a voice that doesn't sound like any other artist out there right now. Mix that with his southern rock style and great stage presence and you have the ultimate formula for success in Texas and beyond.

If you haven't been able to experience Tanner Usrey's music, head out to Country River Club on Highway 271 just North of Tyler this Saturday night performing live. Get your tickets at countryriverclubtx.com for only $15.

Get a preview of music below.

