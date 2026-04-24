After months of work investigating an organized vehicle theft crew, Texas law enforcement has made some arrests. According to NBCDFW, police describe the group as an organized criminal enterprise with certain people having roles in stealing vehicles or parts that are then resold through online platforms.

Organized Theft Ring Uncovered in Texas

In total, five people were arrested and accused of operating an organized vehicle theft crew responsible for at least 25 thefts and burglaries across Garland and surrounding cities. Law enforcement believes that the thefts total around $62,000 in stolen property.

READ MORE: Major Texas Retail Theft Ring Busted by Police

Vehicles Targeted by the Theft Crew

The group targeted older model Chevrolet, GMC, and Dodge trucks and commercial work vans. Police also believe the suspects were selling some of the stolen items from inside the stolen vehicles.

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Months-Long Investigation Leads to Arrests

Law enforcement began their investigation in November 2025 after responding to multiple instances of burglary of a vehicle and theft of parts. Detectives working the cases said that evidence quickly determined these cases were connected.

Multiple law enforcement groups such as Criminal Investigations, Neighborhood Police Officers, and Gang Unit Investigators all worked together to track the group’s activity. Police noticed they were always operating late at night or early in the morning.

There are now five suspects facing charges. Police say the case is a great reminder of how the community can assist in stopping organized crime. It’s important to reach out to law enforcement if you become a victim so they can take action and stop further crimes from being committed.

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