An East Texas man was arrested on charges of burglary and the more alarming charge of kidnapping earlier this week. According to a press release posted on the Jacksonville, Texas Police Department Facebook page, 42-year-old Brian Damon Black was taken into custody after attempting to flee from law enforcement.

Jacksonville Police Respond to Welfare Check

The incident began on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at approximately 1:01 p.m. when the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a welfare check call on Myrtle Drive.

During the investigation, it was quickly determined that the suspect illegally entered a residence and took a one-year-old child before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Two Arrested in Texas Attempting Viral TikTok Kidnapping Trend

Suspect Accused of Taking One-Year-Old Child

The welfare check call came from a concerned citizen who reported seeing the suspect carrying a child into a wooded area. Officers began searching for the suspect immediately and located him in a wooded area on the 1000 block of Skyline.

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Charges Filed Against the Suspect

When officers approached the suspect, he attempted to run away but was apprehended after a brief pursuit. Brian Damon Black is now facing charges of burglary of a habitation, kidnapping, and evading arrest or detention.

The case remains active, and no further information has been released.

This is one of the more alarming arrests we have heard about in recent months. This is a great reminder for all of us to be extra careful at all times to keep an eye on all children.

Also, a huge thank you to that concerned citizen who took the time to call police after seeing something that didn’t seem right. And as always, thank you to the Jacksonville Police Department for acting quickly to save this child.

2025 Top-5 Crimes Committed in Texas These are photos of the top crimes committed in Texas last year in 2025. Gallery Credit: Rudy Fearless Fernandez