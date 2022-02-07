Big Sandy, TX Native To Become Next Head Coach of the Houston Texans

Some breaking NFL news this afternoon as Big Sandy, TX native Lovie Smith is reportedly set to ink a deal with the Houston Texans, becoming their next head coach.

It is being reported that "The Texans are expected to hire former Buccaneers and Bears head coach Lovie Smith as their own head coach, sources tell @AdamSchefter and @FieldYates."

A surprising move by the Texans, who had never made mention that they were even considering him before the news broke. Of course the Houston Texans HC opening has been considered one of the least desirable positions in the NFL, as the franchise is in shambles right now.

Smith, 63, most recently served as the defensive coordinator under Culley with Houston last season. Of course he's had a lot of experience as head coach. He was the HC for the Chicago Bears for nine years and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years As a head coach Smith is just north of .500, going 92-90, plus he's gone 3-3 in the playoffs. Smith also spent five seasons as the head coach at Illinois.

