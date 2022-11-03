Wade Bowen Back in ETX for 2nd Annual CUTX Fall Fest this November

Wade Bowen is one of Texas' premiere singer/songwriters. Since breaking off from his band, West 84, to pursue a solo career in 2002 Bowen and his music have become a major part of the Texas / Red Dirt scene. And next week Wade is coming to Gilmer, TX for a FREE concert event.

That's right, it's a free show and full day of fun for everyone.

On Saturday November 12th, you're invited to Gilmer for the 2nd Annual Fall Festival, right smackdab in the Gilmer Town Square, hosted by the Credit Union of Texas. Come on out for a full day of family fun and live music. They'll be three great bands to rock the stage, and they'll have several free activities for all ages. See the full line up for the day below:

LIVE MUSIC FROM

Blue Water Highway – 3:30 pm



Luke LaPrade – 5:15 pm



Wade Bowen – 6:00 pm

As far as free activities go there will be carnival rides, yard games, and the live music. In addition local vendors will be set up on the Square and food trucks. Don't miss this free concert event.

Over the past two decades, Wade Bowen has released 12 projects; including solo studio albums, live albums, a gospel album for his mom, EPs, and a few killer projects with his pal Randy Rogers. He's experienced national success landing a top 40 single with "Saturday Night," in 2011, and has raised over $6 million via Bowen MusicFest for charities in his hometown of Waco, TX.

Don't miss the 2nd Annual CUTX Fall Fest with Wade Bowen, get more details now right here.

