Kudos! J.J. Watt Helps Houston Texans Fan Pay for Grandfather’s Funeral

HOUSTON, TEXAS---And now we have yet another reason to admire former Houston Texans defensive end, J.J. Watt.

Despite the fact that Watt is now a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, he still showed sincere kindness to a Houston Texans fan and proves what a class act he and his wife really are.

This past Wednesday night, a Texas woman named Jennifer Simpson tweeted that she wanted to sell a pair of J.J. Watt sneakers and a J.J. Watt jersey so that she could earn more money in her efforts to pay for her grandfather's funeral.

Get our free mobile app

What an unbelievably kind and classy move on his part. Jennifer expressed her gratitude in response. However, some people chimed in with some negative responses to this beautiful act of kindness. But she didn't let the naysayers get her down.

On top of how admirable this is, this isn't the first time Watt has intervened on behalf of others facing some of the hardest times in their lives.

KHOU11 out of Houston, Texas reports "he also paid for the funerals for six people who were killed after a car crashed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last November."

He also helped cover the costs of the funerals for those who tragically died at the Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018. And if you'll recall, he won the Walter Peyton Man of the Year Award in 2017 for his efforts in raising money for Hurricane Harvey victims. He helped raise $37 million.

Respect, Mr. Watt. We need more people in the world just like you and your lovely wife.

Multi-Million Dollar Castle in Houston, Texas Take a look at this gigantic castle currently for sale in Houston, Texas

Epic Dome Glamping in Pelham, Texas This dome rental would be so much fun!