A new potential rival to fan favorite Buc-ee's has arrived in the great state of Texas.

A popular convenience store chain headquartered in the Midwest has officially opened its first location in Texas.

Casey's General Store started in Iowa and, similarly to Buc-ee's, is a beloved stop for customers. There has been speculation that Casey's could possibly give Buc-ee's a run for its money, and now I guess we'll find out.

The first location is in the charming town of Burnet, situated 54 miles northwest of Austin. For Casey's General Store, this marks an important milestone in the plans for expansion outside of the Midwest.

What makes Casey's General Store iconic to those who know and love it?

Similarly to Buc-ee's, Casey's is known for some iconic offerings, such as its made-from-scratch-pizzas and grab-and-go options. But of course, you won't find those delicious Beaver Nuggets on the shelves. But who doesn't like made-from-scratch pizza?

The new Casey's General Store in Burnet seeks to cater to both area residents and those traveling through the area. Like Buc-ee's, Casey's offers a variety of amenities to shoppers, including fresh brewed coffee and signature snacks.

Speaking of snacks, Casey's is renowned for it's culinary offerings, from breakfast sandwiches to those aforementioned pizzas, Texas is about to get a little taste of the Midwest.

From what we hear, Casey's General Store is just getting started on its Texas expansion plan. If you want to sneak peek at Casey's General Store in Burnet, you can check it out here.

