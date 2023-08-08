This Texas Man Earns $250K PER MONTH Selling Buc-ee’s Snacks Online?

Can you imagine making a quarter of a MILLION bucks every month simply by RE-selling Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets online? Well, that's exactly what one Texas man is doing.

Granted, as much as most of us love Buc-ee's and the delightful array of snacks they offer at their much sought-after stores, it's hard to believe that we love them SO much that we could help someone earn $250,000 per month.

How on Earth did he manage that?

I was today years old when I learned you can't order Beaver Nuggets online through Buc-ee's directly.

I had no idea one couldn't simply pop online and order your favorite Buc-ee's snacks online. After all, it seems we can have just about anything else in the world delivered directly to our homes these days. But NOPE, not Beaver Nuggets. At least, not through them.

One Texas man thought perhaps he should change that and start selling them himself online. Boy, did that ever pay off.

A report from MySA.com says Texas entrepreneur "Chris Koerner, based on this simple proposal, now sells more than $250,000 a month in Buc-ee's branded snacks at TexasSnax.com."

How did one Texas entrepreneur start making $250K per month selling Buc-ee's snacks?

Well, according to the report linked above from MySA.com, Chris Koerner found himself craving Buc-ee's snacks right in the middle of the COVID Pandemic lockdown. When he realized he couldn't order them online, he was inspired to make that a reality.

Koerner told TheHustle.com that he did try to reach out to Buc-ee's to see if they wanted to work together on this, but he received zero response. So he decided to do it himself.

So apparently, Koerner and his entire family filled up grocery carts at a Buc-ee's in the Gulf Coast area with Buc-ee's snacks. He ended up spending about $1,500. He went home, set up a website, hired a photog to snap a pic of it all, and behold... it went from there.

And it went WELL, obviously, given that he's earning so much every month. I can't help but wonder how many new online competitors have sprung up as a result of these headlines.

And I especially can't help but wonder if Buc-ee's themselves may be one of them.

