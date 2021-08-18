Girl Scouts Adding New Cookie Called ‘Adventurefuls’ for 2022

No, it's not Girl Scouts cookie season yet. That doesn't come until January. Until then, you can dream about how their new cookie will taste.

That's right, the Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie to their 2022 lineup. It's called "Adventurefuls" and they're a "brownie-inspired treat featuring a caramel-flavored cream center, a drizzle of chocolate sauce, and a touch of sea salt."

You'll be able to scoop them up in January, when the Girl Scouts begin selling next year. In case you're wondering, that's 145 days away. You can even sign up on their website to be reminded when the new cookies come out.

Of course, all the regulars will be available too -- Thin Mints, Samoas, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Toffe-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip, S'mores and last year's new addition, Toast-Yays.