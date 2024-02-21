I've said it a thousand times, there is nothing worse than a thief in Texas. It's one of the Ten Commandments, even, "Thou Shalt Not Steal." But there are people out there who still believe it's right to take what isn't theirs from someone else. I don't care what the reason , excuse, is, it's not right, it's not cool, it's not something that earns respect, it's not something to be proud of. When you do it the way this Fort Worth, Texas man did, you can't call yourself a man, you will forever be known as a coward.

Girl Scout Cookies

It's that time of year when Girl Scout troops will be set up in front of Walmart or a grocery store or other high traffic area selling those cookies most of us cannot resist. We did it in our household recently, a box of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and Lemon-Ups. We enjoyed every bite and it was cool to see the smile on the girl's face as she made the sale. Plus, she's learning some basic lessons of how to run a business.

Theft in Fort Worth

One Girl Scout was set up Sunday, February 11, in front of Walmart on Clifford Street in Fort Worth. A man in a grey hoodie and black beanie walked by their table and grabbed the bag containing her money from that day's sales. He then ran off with the undisclosed amount of money.

The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying one suspect wanted for theft.

On Sunday, February 11 at approximately 2:00 p.m. near the entrance of Walmart located at 9500 Clifford St., a suspect walked past a Girl Scout cookie stand, reached behind their table, took the bag containing cash earnings from the day, and fled into the parking lot.

The suspect is described as black male, 18-24 years old, wearing a grey hoodie and black beanie. Photo pinned in comments.

If you have any information regarding these suspects, please call Detective C. Magallon at 817-392-4837.

Case #240311437

Cowardly Act

This man couldn't even confront the Girl Scout and her mom. He had to sneak up on them to grab their money and then run off knowing they would be occupied and couldn't do anything about it.

If you have any details into this theft, you are asked to call Fort Worth Police Detective C. Magallon at 817-392-4837.

