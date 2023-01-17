Its that time of year again. No, I'm not talking about the NFL playoffs. No, I'm not talking about looking forward to spring in East Texas. No, I'm not talking about all the chocolate that will be devoured on February 14. I'm talking about Girl Scout cookie season. We'll start seeing tables set up with young ladies standing behind them ready for you to buy 3,000 boxes of Thin Mints and a box of Tagalongs for someone else. We see it every year, too, in local Facebook groups of people asking where they can find their favorite cookie. If you are unfamiliar, here is the quick and easy to find out with some of the dates listed below.

What's your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

For me, it would have to be the Samoas. I love the chocolate on the bottom with the coconut on top. I love the Thin Mints and Tagalongs, too. I like the plain cookies and lemon ones, as well. I would like to try the new Raspberry Rally flavor for this year. In other words, I like all of the Girl Scout cookie flavors.

Who the Cookies Benefit

Its a great achievement for those young ladies as well to sell through their boxes upon boxes of cookies. You teach those ladies a great lesson in running a business and help them raise money for a great organization.

How to Find Them in East Texas

For many of us though, running into a couple of young ladies who are selling those sweet treats in a box may be just the luck of the draw. There is a quick and easy way to find out where a Girl Scout troop will be selling their cookies near you. Just go to girlscout.org and type in your zip code.

For instance, I put in my zip code for Lindale and these locations, dates and times were listed:

Friday, January 27th, Lowe's, 3200 S Main St, Lindale, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 28th, Lowe's, 3200 S Main St, Lindale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 29th, Lowe's, 3200 S Main St, Lindale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I then put in a Tyler zip code and got these locations, dates and times:

Friday, January 20th, Ground Zero Comics, 2744 E 5th Street, Tyler, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 21st, Ground Zero Comics, 2744 E 5th Street, Tyler, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, January 22nd, Daniel Boone's Grill, 1920 ESE Loop 323, Tyler, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, January 22nd, Ground Zero Comics, 2744 E 5th Street, Tyler, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

I did the same for Longview:

Saturday, January 21st, Judds Downtown, 117 E Tyler St, Longview, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 21st, Lumberjack Axe Throwing, 204 N Center St, Longview, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, January 27th, Judds Downtown, 117 E Tyler St, Longview, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 29th, AutoZone, 714 W. Marshall, Longview, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

And for Jacksonville:

Sunday, January 29th, AutoZone, 1612 S. Jackson, Jacksonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

So wherever you are in East Texas, just go to girlscout.org and type in your zip code and you should be able to find a seller close by. Happy cookie hunting East Texas.

