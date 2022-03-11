I’m Sorry Guys but I Think I Inadvertently Gave China $63
If there is one thing you need to know about me is that I love new technology. I love getting a new phone and messing around with everything on it. I love getting a new laptop and digging around into what it can do. I love seeing what new gaming systems can achieve in graphics and general gameplay. I love new tech. That's probably what lead me to do something I would normally never do, buy from a random ad on Facebook.
Let me explain.
I saw an ad a while back while scrolling through Facebook talking about these random pallets of electronics people we getting and unboxing some really cool stuff. When I saw it I said, "Yeah, right." and moved on. I captured the ad without sound below.
A couple of weeks later, I see it again. I decided to click on it just to get a better idea of what it was. This looked pretty cool. It wasn't a pallet (which I WAS NOT expecting it to be) but it was a box of surprise tech. They were currently having a "sale" and offering the biggest and best box for only $49.99, "marked down" from $199.99. I was like, "You know what? Why not."
I get out my credit card (because I don't want something like this having access to my bank account and it's easier to dispute stuff by using it) and order the $49.99 box. Basic shipping was $9.99 or for $12.99 I could get "V.I.P. shipping" even though it didn't really say what "V.I.P. shipping" was, but for $3 more, let's do it.
What gave me immediate buyers remorse was the confirmation email seen below:
I was confused about the whole "Activate PayPal Now" button since I paid with a credit card. I have a PayPal so I didn't use this but still thought it was weird. One of the other emails I received has a "Check Order Detail" button. When I click on it, it takes me to this page:
I ordered this on March 2 and it's had the same message since then. I have not received any other correspondence regarding this order nor have I seen in any out of the ordinary stuff on my credit card. For now, I'm gonna let it do it's thing and see if I do receive a box. I probably won't. If, a big IF, I do, it'll probably be a bunch of junk.
All I can say is I got snookered and I deeply apologize for giving China $63. I know better.