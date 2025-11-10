(KNUE-FM) We have some of the best law enforcement officers here in the state of Texas. These are men and women who show up each day to protect and serve our communities. But just like in every profession there are a few people that choose to make some horrible decisions and there are consequences for those actions.

READ MORE: Teen Arrested in Facebook Marketplace Robbery in Marshall

READ MORE: Former Police Officer Arrested on Child Pornography Charges in Texas

Gladewater Officer Arrested After Investigation

According to CBS 19, a Gladewater, Texas police officer was arrested last Thursday at his home in Longview and is now facing charges of indecency with a child.

The officer who was arrested was 29-year-old Kenan Robert Laza. As you would expect, his position with the Gladewater Police Department has been terminated.

There aren’t many details about this case that are being shared right now, but we do know that it was the Dallas Police Department that reached out to the Gladewater Police Department about the investigation into Laza.

Get our free mobile app

Statement from the Gladewater Police Department

The Gladewater Police Department has issued a statement saying, "The allegations and evidence presented in this case are deeply disturbing and have shocked this department to its core," the news release said. "It is unthinkable that an individual entrusted with protecting our community could commit such a horrific act."

The Gladewater Police Department will continue to assist the Dallas Police Department and all other agencies throughout the investigation.

Connected Case in Houston County

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this case is connected to their own investigation where a former deputy was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Former Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy Skyler Laza was booked into the Anderson County Jail on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

While we hate to hear about these things happening in Texas, it’s important for everyone to know there are consequences for your actions no matter who you are.

Check Out These 30 Weird Laws Still on the Books in the State of Texas If you go through any state's law book, you're going to find some very strange laws that are just plain weird but still enforceable no matter how ridiculous. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, YouTube, Getty Images, John Roman