Free Lunch For Volunteers at Gladewater, TX City Clean Up

It's Spring time in East Texas which means everyone is trying to declutter their homes and the communities we call home. We are hearing that our friends in Gladewater are now working on a city wide clean up day and everyone who volunteers their time will be rewarded with free lunch for their efforts. The Gladewater Chamber of Commerce and GEDCO are providing hotdogs and hamburgers for all volunteers at the Ken Bennett Pavilion.

The details were posted on the Gladewater, Texas Police Department Facebook page regarding the Gladewater Spring City-Wide Clean Up Day taking place on Saturday, April 9th. The clean up projects won't take all day as the event is only going on from 8:00am until noon. All volunteers will arrive at the Ken Bennett Pavilion on East Pacific at 8:00 am on clean up day to find out their assignment and trash bags will be provided upon arrival.

Gladewater Residents Can Get Rid of Large Items

Residents of Gladewater, Texas are welcome to get rid of bulky, household garbage items into dumpsters that will be provided along East Commerce Street in downtown Gladewater. Although there are items that cannot be accepted which includes: paint, roofing shingles, batteries, chemicals, refrigeration items and commercial waste.

Special Accommodations Will Be Made for Disabled or Senior Citizens

The City of Gladewater will provide curbside pick-up for disabled or senior citizens. But to take advantage of the service you need to contact Gladewater Public Works no later than noon on Friday, April 8th at (903)845-2196.

