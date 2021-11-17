Some people absolutely love camping, enjoying the beautiful outdoors and exploring the gorgeous scenery here in East Texas. Other prefer the creature comforts of home, which is understandable. But this airstream rental in beautiful Palestine, Texas truly gives you the best of both worlds with the amazing views of Texas along with all the amenities that you're used to.

Included in the rental of the Airsteam is a Polaris Ranger for easy transportation to get around the ranch, pool area, hot tub, different hiking trails, games, and much more all on the property. You will enjoy stunning waterfront views and a great place to go fishing. Inside the Airstream you will have a queen sized bed, full bathroom, tv, living room area with seating, and a nice kitchenette. There is a nice front porch, a fire pit, hammock, grill and outdoor dining area.

The Airstream is Located on a 1,200 Acre Ranch With a Unique Name

The name is a little odd but this Airstream rental is located on Dead Cat Ranch in Palestine, Texas. If you feel like going to a restaurant there are a few within driving distance, along with grocery stores, zip lines, lake Palestine, even a brewery. So whether you want peace and quiet or feel like going out for dinner, this place offers something for everyone.

Get our free mobile app

This is the Perfect Relaxing Staycation You Need

It's been a stressful past couple years for everyone this would be a great place to just relax for a few days. The Airstream comes with a full bathroom, although the toilet and shower area are rather small. The owners want everyone to know that prior to booking, but if you want to relax and enjoy nature this would be a perfect place for you and your loved ones.

Just check out the pictures for yourself:

Picture Perfect Glamping in Palestine, Texas Known as Hollywood in the Pines this Airstream rental in Palestine, Texas is the perfect staycation.

Indoor Glamping in Texas is the Coolest Thing You've Never Done The Lone Star Glamp Inn is the hottest lodging facility with the new indoor glamping concept.