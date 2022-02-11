Ready to plan a romantic road trip to the hill country?

There are all kinds of places to stay and explore in Texas’ beautiful hill country. Whether you choose a bed and breakfast, a traditional or historic hotel or the trendy choice of an Airbnb, you’ve got lots of great options.

Driving from East Texas, it’s worth the road trip. The scenery is stunning and it’s a pleasant drive. It doesn’t matter what the season is, you’ve got beauty all around you.

So you’ve decided to take the drive and explore the area, but you’re not sure where you want to stay. Well, I found a place that may strike your fancy.

Have you heard of yurts?

They are like a permanent and sturdy tent, and some are quite modernized. There’s a place near Austin, in Wimberley, where you can rent one with a private deck, outdoor kitchen and more.

According to the Airbnb listing: “Most guests first comment is "wow!" They open the gate to the private deck area and once it shuts behind them, their relaxation has begun. You can turn off the world during your stay at Yurtopia and just soak in the views, sights and sounds of the Texas Hill Country woods.

What stood out to me as amazing amenities?

Reliable high-speed WIFI (rare around here!)

a hot tub on the deck

a gas fire pit on the deck

gas grill for barbecuing

mini fridge and freezer for storing your food during your stay

sweeping 360 degree views from your own private rooftop deck

Long story short... I'll be watching for available dates!

Stay at 'The Nest' Just Three Hours from Tyler, TX for Breathtaking Views

