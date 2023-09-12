Feds Will Takeover Every Texas Smart Phone on October 4, Here’s Why

If you hadn't heard, let this serve as your heads up: this October the federal government will be taking over every single person's smart phone in Houston, TX, the rest of Texas, and across the United States.

The Government Takeover Will Be on October 4th.

It's kinda like when Apple made all of us download U2's album without our consent, only this time we're not getting any mediocre Rock alternative rock pop rock post-punk music. Did you know U2's been a band since 1976, I just learned that. Wild.

Ok, back to the story at hand:

This might not sit well with some people, but so as to not worry folks, you should be aware of what the federal government has planned for us on October 4th.

According to the press release from FEMA. "All consumer cell devices" will be taken over on October 4 at 1:20 p.m. Central (2:20 Eastern) and the signal will last for approximately 30 minutes. The release clarifies that wireless phones should receive the message only once.

WEA alerts are created and sent by authorized federal, state, local, tribal and territorial government agencies through IPAWS to participating wireless providers, which deliver the alerts to compatible handsets in geo-targeted areas. To help ensure that these alerts are accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities, the alerts are accompanied by a unique tone and vibration. -FEMA

Test Messages Will be Sent to All TVs, Radios and Cell Phones. In addition to taking over all mobile devices, the federal government will also be using radio and television signals to test the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on October 4th which will last approximately one minute.

Here's what to be on the lookout for:

For most us, consumers, our text message will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” It should be noted that if there happens to be "widespread severe weather or other significant events" that day (October 4), the backup testing date is set for October 11th.

