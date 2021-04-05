News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott didn't need three strikes. He's just out and says he's declined an invitation to throw out the first pitch at the Ranger's home opener.

In case you missed it, Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Friday that Major League Baseball is pulling this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft out of Atlanta in response to new voting laws recently passed in Georgia.

Texas is currently considering similar laws, and Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Rangers Monday turning down their offer to have him throw out the ceremonial first pitch when they take to the field at home. He's also said he won't support any MLB events being hosted in Texas.

"I was looking forward to it - until Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star game from Atlanta," Abbott wrote.

Abbott went on to write that it's "shameful" that America's pastime is being "influenced by partisan political politics" and "perpetuating false political narratives", and closed by saying he still has a deep respect for the Texas Rangers and wishes them success this season.

Meanwhile, the Texas Tribune reports that some companies are already giving Texas the stink eye over voting legislation under consideration here.

The Tribune reports that the new Georgia voting laws make it unlawful to give people food and water while they wait in line to vote. It also shortens the length of time to request absentee voting, imposes new voter ID requirements, shortens early voting in runoff elections, and gives Georgia's State Election Board new authority to intervene in county election offices.

Opinion

This is so controversial because many people (including myself) believe this is an attempt to suppress the minority vote in the state of Georgia, where last November voters replaced two Republican senators with Democrats.

This was conjured up by politicians who believe the conspiracy theory that the last presidential election was rigged when the numbers have shown time and time again it wasn't.

One of the reasons this doesn't make sense is there were several other elections that Republicans won. Did they think about this may affect their supporters going to vote for them too?

In my opinion, this isn't good for the state of Georgia.

If other states decide to follow suit, be on the lookout for loss of revenue and support to those particular states. People aren't going to continue to operate and support a state knowing conditions are racist or targeted to a specific group of people in order to suppress their vote.

Evil never wins in the long run, so as we watch the effort being made to pass these laws, keep an eye on the even bigger effort being made to get people to the polls (including the black vote they are trying to suppress).

Stay tuned!