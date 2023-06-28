Get our free mobile app

The first called special session of the Texas Legislature ended without much fanfare and with little signs of a deal coming together on property tax reform between the Texas House and Texas Senate.

The lack of a deal though didn't stop Texas Governor Greg Abbott from immediately calling a second special session on Tuesday.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Governor in this second special session call could be open to any type of property tax reform that both the Texas House and Texas Senate agree to. Of course that first means the Texas House and Senate would have to come together on an actual agreement.

While passing a property tax cut is the sole piece of Abbott’s agenda, his proclamation for the session is slightly broader. And in his announcement, Abbott appeared to confirm what Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been saying for weeks – that Abbott will sign any significant property tax cut plan that reaches his desk. Abbott said he would continue to push his preferred tax cut plan – a plan to eliminate a portion of school district property taxes from an influential Austin-based conservative think tank – “unless and until the House and Senate agree on a different proposal to provide property tax cuts.” Lawmakers already were planning for Abbott to call a second special session. Early Tuesday, Speaker Dade Phelan sent a memo to House members telling them to plan for the Legislature’s lower chamber to meet Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Senate will also return to work on Wednesday. KFYO will continue covering the special session in Austin.

