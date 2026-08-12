Texas Beachgoers Are Warning About Tiny ‘Sea Lice’ in the Gulf

GALVESTON, Texas -- Texas beachgoers have been sharing some rather, um... unpleasant encounters with these "sea lice" around Galveston. Sea lice are these tiny marine creatures that can, horrifyingly, get trapped underneath your swimsuits and cause an intensely itchy rash known as seabather's eruption. And no, they're not actually lice.

The subject recently came up in a Galveston-area Facebook group after a North Texas woman said an encounter on a previous trip had caused her not to want to get back in the waters of the Gulf. Then the comments rolled in, with others sharing their own unfortunate experiences. Others who say they've been in the area for a long time said they'd never encountered sea lice at all, according to Chron.

What Are “Sea Lice” Anyway?

What are these things anyway? Well, here's where it gets a bit confusing: there are actually creatures called sea lice. They're tiny crustacean parasites that attach themselves to fish. Take a look at the photo below. Yikes.

Sea Lice Found on Wild Pink Salmon Sea Lice Found on Wild Pink Salmon

But the creatures associated with seabather's eruption, a very itchy and unpleasant rash, are tiny larval forms of stinging marine animals, including jellyfish. They're tiny and hard to see in the water, which is likely why the nickname "sea lice" stuck, even though they're not lice at all.

Why Do Sea Lice Cause Such an Itchy Rash?

Our swimsuits make it all worse. Why? Because the tiny larvae can become trapped between the fabric and your skin. That pressure can cause their microscopic stinging cells, called nematocysts, to fire. That is what leaves those crazy itchy red bumps people describe after swimming, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

How Long Does a Sea Lice Rash Last?

The good news is that a seabather's eruption usually goes away on its own, though you may feel itchy for several days. What can help? People use treatments such as hydrocortisone cream, antihistamines, and cool compresses. More serious symptoms should, of course, be evaluated by a medical professional.

Is There a Sea Lice Outbreak in Galveston?

One thing to add here: there is no official warning that Galveston is currently experiencing a wild "sea lice" outbreak. The Chfron story grew out of beachgoers sharing their varied experiences. So I won't be canceling a Texas beach trip over this. But, I confess, I might find myself wondering if nearly invisible jellyfish larvae are getting into my swimsuit.

Have you ever come out of the water along the Texas coast covered in mysterious itchy bumps? Send me a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Read More: Watch Out or You’ll Get Stung Visiting a Texas Beach This Summer

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