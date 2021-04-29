Grocery Products and Items That Will be Going Up in Price Due to Covid

As the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) loosen Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, many companies are going to try to make up their losses before the end of the year.

With the economy on the rise and the help of stimulus money, America is now ready to shift gears. Thrillist.com is warning Americans to prepare for higher prices on many everyday items. That's not to say the price will stay inflated, they may very well go back down by the end of 2021. But in the meantime companies are going to milk the economy for all they can to recoup losses.

Americans are already seeing higher food prices at local grocery stores. Even the big box stores are charging more for food items. And hosing costs are on the rise as well. That's not all, interest rates a creeping up.

So the COVID-19 blues are about the be replaced with a robust economy. Louisiana may not bounce back as fast as the rest of the nation due to the weakening oil and gas industry, but things will get better eventually.

According to Forbes cleaning supplies and Mason jars are just two items that will be increasing in price soon.

List of Items Due for a Price Increase in 2021

Wine

Beer

Liquor

Tampons

Diapers

Toilet Paper

Potted Plants

Flowers

Home Gardening Supplies

Lumber

Refrigerators

Major Appliances

Used Cars

Houses

List of Items That Have Come Down in Price

Clothes

Shoes

Interest Rates on Loans

Electronics

Computer Equipment

In addition, it was announced today that America may experience a gas shortage this summer. COVID-19 has caused a shortage in truck drivers. No drivers, no deliveries.

Experts are warning you to set aside rainy day money if you can. Being prepared will help you to get through 2021 or until the economy levels off to pre-pandemic prices.