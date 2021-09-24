First-Grader Refuses to Take Off Mask for School Picture

One Nevada first-grader is getting lots of attention for listening to his mother and not taking his mask off...even for his school picture.

Nicole Peoples told her son Mason to keep his mask on at all times. On the day of school pictures, that's exactly what he did. Even though the photographer asked him to take it off.

I'm so proud of him for sticking to his work but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day. -Mason's mom, Nicole Peoples

Peoples explained on Facebook how it all went down...

Photographer: Okay, take your mask off.

Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I'm eating and far away from everybody.

Photographer: I'm sure it's okay to take it off for your pictures.

Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.

Photographer: Are you sure you don't want to take it off for 2 seconds?

Mason: No thank you. I always listen to my mom.

How awesome is this kid! Mason has captured the hearts of parents everywhere. His mom said the photographer just said, "OK, say cheese". In response to the overwhelming support for her son, Nicole took to Facebook to thank everyone... Hi! Mason and I are overjoyed and in awe of the outpouring of love that we have received over his picture day school picture. He has read so many of your comments with the biggest smile on his face! He is so happy to see so many people proud of him and saying he did such a good job! -Mason's mom, Nicole Peoples Mason's mom added, "Thank you again for your kind words and support showing him that following directions can make a BIG difference."