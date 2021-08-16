Get our free mobile app

Late Sunday, August 15, via Facebook, Waskom Independent School District Superintendent Rae Ann Patty made the important announcement that Waskom Elementary would have to close this entire week, August 16 through August 20, due to a number of staff members being out with COVID.

In the announcement Patty stated,

I do apologize for the inconvenience this late notice may cause. The staff has contacted us throughout the weekend and there is no way to staff our elementary school at this time. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we get through this period. We encourage each of you to stay safe and help us get back into school next week.

Patty also says that there will be no remote learning offered from the elementary school this week. She says that the plans are to deep clean the building this week and that, at this time, the days missed will not have to be made up. However, if more time is missed, those days will need to be made up during the school year or at the start of summer.

Apparently this situation is exclusive to the Waskom Elementary School and does NOT effect Waskom Middle School or Waskom High School and those campuses will resume as normal.

