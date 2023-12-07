Here are 8 Texas Grocery Stores You Can Shop at on Christmas Day This Year

Christmas is a stressful time of year. From Dallas, TX to Houston, TX and every town in between folks are making grocery lists and fingers crossed they don't forget anything.

Get our free mobile app

While many major retailers will be closed on Christmas Day including Walmart and Target, there are a few places, including convenience stores and gas stations (coffee shops), that will be open for those last minute items you might have forgotten.

Of course, you'll have many more options if you can realize what you forgot by Christmas Eve at the latest. Basically every store will still be open then, if even for limited hours the day before Christmas.

According to the good folks at Country Living and with reporting from The Balance, here are the stores that should be open for you, "according to press representatives who've independently confirmed their hours with Country Living." But do remember that even if the stores are open, other in-store services like pharmacies may be closed.

Here are 8 Texas Grocery Stores You Can Shop on Christmas Day This Year

7 Eleven 7 Eleven loading...

7-Eleven (Most are open 24 / 7 — and that includes Christmas Day.)

Albertsons Albertsons loading...

Albertsons (Most Albertsons will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Buc-ee's Buc-ee's loading...

Buc-ee's (locations are open 24/7)

Circle K Circle K loading...

Circle K (most locations are open 24/7)

CVS CVS loading...

CVS (typically open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day)

Rite Aid Rite Aid loading...

Rite Aid (Most locations are open 24/7, including Christmas Day.)

Safeway Safeway loading...

Safeway (Hours vary, check your local store's hours.)

Starbucks Starbucks loading...

Starbucks ("select locations" will be open, so check with your closest store.)

10 of the Snobbiest Cities in Texas If you're looking for the upper-class or snobby areas in the state of Texas here are the areas you should know about. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins