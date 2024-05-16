GROUNDED: Southwest Airlines Will Soon Axe All Flights To Major Texas Airport

By the end of the summer, if you missed this news, one of Texas' favorite airlines, Southwest Airlines, will stop flying to four airports in the United States and Mexico due to losses suffered in the first quarter of '24.

This list of slashed airports does include Bush Intercontinental in Houston. The Dallas-based airline announced that it will stop operating at four the following airports:

Syracuse, New York

Bellingham International Airport, Washington

Cozumel International Airport

George Bush Intercontinental Houston

The changes will take effect in August, so we'll still have time to hop a Southwest flight out of Houston to Cozumel for the next couple of months, but after that, we'll be forced to find a new way.

"To improve our financial performance, we have intensified our network optimization efforts to address underperforming markets," said Bob Jordan, CEO. "I want to sincerely thank our employees, the airports, and the communities for all their incredible support over the years."

Contributing to Southwest Airlines shrinking their footprint is that they only fly Boeing aircraft, and with Boeing's well-documented and ongoing struggles being able to deliver planes expected to last until 2025, that will continue to affect Southwest and many other airlines.

This is, of course, bad news for employees, Southwest is standing pat on their plan to let two thousand employees go in the coming months. They are expecting to close out 2024 with around 2,000 less employees than it began the year with.

The route changes for Southwest Airlines will officially take effect on Aug. 4

