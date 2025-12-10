(KNUE-FM) It may come as no surprise to you that Texas is predicted to become America's ultimate business hub in the near future. With that prosperity, some Texans and wealthy individuals from other areas are undoubtedly hoping to enjoy the fruits of their labor, including living in a gorgeous neighborhood.

Why Texas Is Becoming America’s Future Business Hub

Given that, it only makes sense that booming businesses mean booming suburbs—and wealthy suburbs at that—are soon to follow. In reality, they're already here and continuing to grow. Some are growing at an incredible rate.

What’s Driving the Boom in Wealthy Suburbs?

GOBankingRates rated the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in the United States in May of this year. And what do the TOP 3 all have in common? Yep, they're right here in Texas. In fact, the #1 fastest-growing wealthy suburb is less than four hours from Tyler, Texas.

So, how did GOBankingRates come to determine which U.S. suburbs are the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs?

How GOBankingRates Identified the Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs

GOBanking Rates "sourced places from the U.S. Census American Community Survey with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.

Metro areas with populations of 1 million or more were kept, and the American Community Survey Census from 2018 and 2023 were referenced to determine each city’s numerical and percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023."

In addition, they factored in average home values, median household incomes, and each suburb's livability score.

The Top 3 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in Texas

So, which 3 Texas suburbs topped the GOBankingRates list?

Why Fulshear Ranks Number One in the Nation

1. Fulshear, Texas

Fulshear is located in the Houston Metro area and has seen a population growth of +237%. WHOA. With a median income of $178,398 and an average home value of over $500,000, I'd say this suburb is flourishing.

Why Celina’s Growth Has Shocked Analysts

2. Celina. Texas

Celina is in the Dallas Metro area and has seen an impressive population change of +190%. Median income in Celina? You're looking at $155,875. The average home value is over $600,000.

What Makes Prosper One of the Wealthiest Suburbs in Texas?

3. Prosper, Texas

Well, the name certainly reflects this Dallas Metro suburb's growing population and wealth. Prosper has seen a population change of +81%. The average median income is $187,603, with an average home value of $823,356.

Other Texas Suburbs Climbing the Wealth Rankings

Interestingly, seven Texas suburbs made the list, more than any other state. Also listed were Flower Mound, Southlake, University Park, and Colleyville. Way to go, Texas. Onward and upward.

