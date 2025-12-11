(KNUE-FM) This year, like me, you've likely talked with plenty of people who are currently discussing ways to increase their income. On top of that, amid the world's pressures, people are doing their best to diversify their income sources amid trends in the job market and AI.

Why So Many East Texans Are Taking On Side Hustles Now

There's no denying that many people are stressed about making it all work right now. More than ever, people are seeking alternative income sources due to low wages, high prices, or job loss. Obviously, people across the country have been pursuing side hustles for years now. Right now, they seem more relevant than ever.

Claire Cope, a woman from the Tyler area, posted on the social media group page 'All Things Tyler' earlier this year and asked a question that has likely resonated with many East Texans then, and certainly now during the holiday shopping season.

Ms. Cope's post read:

"What side hustles are y'all doing for extra money? I’m currently working full-time and also in school, and I feel like I can’t catch a break."

As of this writing, over 200 people have commented on her post.

Local Insight: What’s Working for East Texans Right Now

Granted, there are quite a few comedic responses. Some people offered playful, light-hearted feedback and recommended ways to make money that are clearly meant in jest.

(Well, one hopes, at least, based on a few of the responses that were given.)

However, many people sincerely shared their feedback on side hustles they've already done, are currently doing, or are considering to supplement the challenging economic paradigm we are navigating at this juncture.

Popular Texas Side Gigs That Can Grow Into Full-Time Work

Some East Texans already have side businesses that have sometimes turned into full-time gigs, such as Pampered Chef or Xyngular. But there are plenty of other things to do for those who haven't chosen to do one of these awesome endeavors.

So, while there are nearly 200 responses to Ms. Cope's query, let's look at the ten most common ways East Texas residents said they are looking to earn a little more money with a side hustle or two.

What side hustles are you doing right now? Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.