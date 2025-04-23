(KNUE-FM) Most of us are aware that people and businesses continue to flock to Texas. I've heard from various sources that Texas is predicted to become America's ultimate business hub at some point.

Given that, it only makes sense that booming businesses mean booming suburbs—and wealthy suburbs at that—are soon to follow.

Wealth on the Rise: Texas Communities Gaining Fast

Actually, they're already here and continuing to grow. Some are growing at an incredible rate.

GOBankingRates recently rated the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in the United States. And what do the TOP 3 all have in common?

Yep, they're right here in Texas.

In fact, the #1 fastest-growing wealthy suburb is less than four hours from Tyler.

Big Money Moves: Texas Towns Climbing the Wealth Ladder

So, how did GOBankingRates come to determine which U.S. suburbs are the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs?

GOBanking Rates "sourced places from the U.S. Census American Community Survey with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.

Metro areas with populations of 1 million or more were kept, and the American Community Survey Census from 2018 and 2023 were referenced to determine each city’s numerical and percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023."

In addition, they factored in average home values, median household incomes, and each suburb's livability score.

Texas Suburbs Making It Rain: Who’s Winning?

So, which 3 Texas suburbs topped the GOBankingRates list?

1. Fulshear, Texas

Fulshear is located in the Houston Metro area and boasts a population change of +237%. WHOA. With a median income of $178,398 and an average home value of over $500,000, I'd say this suburb is flourishing.

2. Celina. Texas

Celina is in the Dallas Metro area and has seen an impressive population change of +190%. Median income in Celina? You're looking at $155,875. The average home value is over $600,000.

3. Prosper, Texas

Well, the name certainly reflects this Dallas Metro suburb's growing population and wealth. Prosper has seen a population change of +81%. The average median income is $187,603, with an average home value of $823,356.

Interestingly, seven Texas suburbs made the list, more than any other state. Also listed were Flower Mound, Southlake, University Park, and Colleyville.

Way to go, Texas. Onward and upward.

