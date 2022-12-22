Hey East Texas: So, Giving Cash for Christmas–Is it Cool or a Cop-Out?

Cash. Who in Longview or Tyler, Texas doesn't want a bit more of that?

Especially this year and when we live in a society that seems to take more and more and MORE of it to function as each day passes.

But, when it comes to gift-giving, there's dissension amongst the ranks as to whether or not this is an acceptable holiday offering. So...is it "okay" to give someone cash for Christmas? (Or birthday, etc?)

According to Diane Gottsman, an associate of the Protocol School of Texas (didn't know there was such a thing), sometimes yes, sometimes no.

Here's how it breaks down, apparently:

Cash can be seen as a somewhat impersonal gift.

So, you want to be careful if you know someone would be expecting a more personal gift from you. Consider your relationship with the person.

If you DO decide to give cash, consider pairing it with something else.

Don't just open your wallet and hand it to them if it's a special day. Pair with a lovely card or handwritten note. Add some candy or a plant. Something to "warm" up the cold, hard cash.

When it comes to little kids, they're probably not going to be able to fully understand what you're giving them.

(Just wait, kid---this'll all make sense later.) In the meantime, if you want to give a kid cash, give it to their parents and then pick up a fun little whirligig or something fun they can tinker with.

Cash is usually quite welcome, though, for those in genuine NEED of it.

For example college kids or newlyweds. Perhaps you know someone who is trying to raise money for a particular something. GREAT. Just make sure you mention in that aforementioned heartfelt note that this is your intention.

Then, add chocolate. That always helps in every situation.

How about you? Do you like receiving cash for Christmas? Why or why not?

