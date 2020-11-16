Half of the Adults in Texas Never Quit Being Afraid of the Dark

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I couldn't believe it when I saw the results of a new study from E-Conolight. A little over half of the adults in Texas are still afraid of the dark.

According to their study, 55.94% of adults in Texas say they are still afraid of the dark. The study was done by asking people what they were afraid of as a kid, and what they are afraid of now. They also asked about day versus dark habits.

While the answer may not have been a straightforward "I'm afraid of the dark," it was answers about turning on all the lights in the house, being uncomfortable in the dark, and the belief that more crime happens in the dark that led to the results.

All of us as parents have had the conversation with our children about how there is nothing to be afraid of in the dark. There are no monsters in the closet. Nothing is hiding under the bed.

It looks like we should listen to our own advice.

The study was further broken down according to gender. Men were ever-so-slightly less afraid of the dark than women.

I don't know what it says about me, if anything, but I personally enjoy the dark. I have a hard time getting to sleep if there are lights on in the bedroom.

A friend of mine and I tried out a float tank. They're sometimes called sensory deprivation tanks. He freaked out once inside due to there being no lights or noise.

I've never felt more rejuvenated.

If you would like to see more info on the study, and get some tips on getting over your fear, check out this link to E-Conolight's study.