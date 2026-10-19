(Austin, Texas) - Being naked in front of your spouse takes a lot of confidence for some. For others, it's a natural part of their relationship. Nudity is designed to be a private matter for couples inside their home.

Some, however, have no problem shedding their clothes in front of others. They don't consider it a sexual thing, more of a this-is-how-we-are-supposed-to-be-in-nature thing. For those free thinkers, there is a park in Austin (go figure) that doesn't require any clothes to enjoy.

Only Clothing Optional Park in Texas

Hippie Hollow Park is the only clothing optional park in Texas and has been around since the 1960s (mysanantonio.com). Yes, you can come to the park which is along Lake Travis, shed your clothes once your inside the park and enjoy a day in the buff with others in the buff.

But just because you're a free spirit among other free spirits doesn't mean you can do whatever you want. There are some rules that must be followed. Not following these rules will result in removal from the park.

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Rules at Hippie Hollow Park in Austin, Texas

The rules are simple but some will still find it hard to follow them:

Must 18-years-old or older to enter park

Clothing must be worn until you are inside the park

Lewd behavior is not permitted

Photography is permitted but you are strongly encouraged to ask permission beforehand

No lifeguards on duty so swim at your own risk (there is currently a warning about hydrilla in Lake Travis that can cause a swimmer to be entangled and cause drowning)

Do not enter any off-limits areas as those contain protected animal species

Pets are not allowed

Alcohol is not allowed

The use of tobacco products is not allowed

You're encouraged to wear some type of foot protection as Zebra Mussels are on the shore and can injury your feet

Other than the above rules, you are always invited to enjoy Hippie Hollow Park. It's open every day of the year. If you want to know more, go to parks.traviscountytx.gov.

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