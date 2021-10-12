Handsome Dogs Like Dusty Deserve Someone Special Like You

Get our free mobile app

Every dog on the land deserves someone special. After all, they have nothing but love for you and it's unconditional 100% of the time.

Meet Dusty. Dusty is a shepherd mix that is five years old and weighs about seventy pounds. When it comes to being loyal with lots of love to give he's no exception, however, he is a little partial though. Dusty prefers the company of men, it's not that he doesn't like the ladies, he's just more comfortable around them and he really enjoys being a ride-along buddy with his owner.

This manly man's dog is available for adoption right now at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Dusty is also house trained and will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Dusty call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

