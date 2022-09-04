Harrison County, TX Woman Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths.

A Harleton, Texas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston according to a press release from the Justice Department.

31-year-old Kerri Marie Thorn pleaded guilty on May 10, 2022.

According to information presented in court, Thorn was arrested in August 2021 following a report that she was in possession of more than 2.5 kilograms of stolen fentanyl that she had hidden near a residence in Harleton.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Marshall Police Department, and Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.

Law enforcement officers recovered what was analyzed as 2,607.6 grams of fentanyl and interviewed Thorn, who admitted that she and her co-defendant intended to transport the fentanyl out of the state for sale, at which time they would split the profits.

Thorn was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 17, 2022.

Thorn pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison.

