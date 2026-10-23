Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas, is a historic home known for its chilling paranormal reputation and overnight investigations. From stories of a spirit named Toby to reports of unexplained activity, the Victorian-style house has become a destination for paranormal enthusiasts looking for something more frightening than a typical haunted attraction. And if you're brave enough, you can reserve a night to investigate it yourself.

Texas Has Plenty of Haunted Places to Explore

When it comes to spooky places, Texas has no shortage of stories to tell. From allegedly haunted hotels and historic cemeteries to mysterious roads and old buildings, you don't have to look far to find a place with a reputation for paranormal activity.

Some of the better-known locations include Bragg Road in East Texas, the historic Jefferson Hotel, San Antonio's Driskill Hotel and the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi.

One location that might deserve a spot on your Texas haunted-house bucket list is in Mineral Wells, where a historic property known as Haunted Hill House has developed a reputation that goes well beyond its unassuming exterior.

READ MORE: Viral Dallas Halloween Display Is Going All Out

Haunted Hill House Has a Dark Reputation

Haunted Hill House is described by its owners as a 3,800-square-foot Victorian mansion with a long and troubled past. According to the home's history and stories shared by its owners, the property has been connected to bootlegging, prostitution, gambling and other illegal activities. The house is also associated with accounts of deaths and alleged paranormal encounters.

One of the spirits frequently mentioned in stories about the property is known as Toby. The house's website features a section dedicated to alleged footage of Toby, and visitors have reported experiences they believe point to paranormal activity.

Get our free mobile app

How to Book an Investigation at Haunted Hill House

If you're interested in experiencing the property for yourself, start with the official Haunted Hill House website.

The website instructs visitors to check the calendar for available dates and call 817-884-7152 to make a reservation. Its booking page lists overnight investigation rates of $500 on Sunday through Thursday and $550 on Friday and Saturday for a rental accommodating up to eight guests, with a $200 deposit.

Yikes! Here are 8 of the Most Haunted Places in Texas You Can Actually Visit Gallery Credit: Tara Holley