Everything is bigger in Texas, even the haunting season. I was surprised to learn that Texas is one of the top 5 most haunted states according to the Travel Channel. The Lone Star State comes in at number three, with only Nevada and California ahead of it.

If you're looking for some frights this Halloween season, a few Texas paranormal hot spots you should check out are the Bragg Road, the Jefferson Hotel, the Driskill Hotel, and the USS Lexington. But, it turns out these three spots are just a drop in the bucket for haunted places that you can visit in Texas.

One of America's most haunted houses is in Texas

Want to have the pooped scared outta you? Well, you need to head to Mineral Wells. According to WFAA, this 3,800 sq ft Victorian mansion is renowned as one of the most haunted by paranormal experts. Don't let the outside fool you; there are many very good reasons it's earned the nickname of Haunted Hill House.

Built before the Civil War, this home has been home to bootleggers, prostitution rings, murder, and even the occult. It's so haunted that, according to reports, even the owner refuses to stay in Hill House overnight after she was attacked there.

The paranormal activity at Hill House is from an entity named Toby, but others are present as well. After all, the home has a long and dark history.

Don't believe the tales, you can visit it yourself

The Haunted Hill House is open to visitors by reservation. Visitors can stay overnight, but reportedly, not many have made it that long.

There's plenty to explore, if you dare. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a kitchen, and more. Overnight guests can explore the property in its entirety. If you need to experience it to believe it, you can sign up at the Haunted Hill House website.