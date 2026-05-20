We always love to hear about new restaurants opening in East Texas. Especially when that includes new locations of some of our favorite restaurants.

Another Chick-fil-A Is Coming to Tyler

We heard earlier this week that a new Chick-fil-A location will be opening in Tyler, Texas in 2027. There are already six operating Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler but we love their chicken so much another location is on the way.

Currently, there are three standalone drive-thru locations, there is also a Chick-fil-A inside Broadway Square Mall and two campus locations at UT Tyler and Tyler Junior College.

READ MORE: New Restaurants in Tyler TX: Openings and Expansion

Where the New Chick-fil-A Will Be Built

Everyone wants to know where the new Chick-fil-A location is going to go in Tyler. The address will be 1729 S. Beckham Avenue, near the intersection of Highway 64. This is according to the paperwork filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The new location will cost approximately $4.5 million and will be 5,040 square feet. Construction is expected to begin on October 9th and should be completed by April 9th, 2027.

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Ruby’s Also Expanding in South Tyler

We also heard earlier this week that Ruby’s will be opening a new location in South Tyler. While we don’t have the exact location of the new Ruby’s, we know that it will be south of Loop 49, so all residents in the Gresham, Flint, and Bullard area will soon have a new place to enjoy tacos.

While it’s exciting to see some of our favorite restaurants opening new locations remember to support these businesses if we want them to be around for years to come.

East Texas Towns as Fast-Food Restaurants Here's a list of East Texas towns reimagined as fast-food restaurants Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins