Have You Ever Wanted To Climb Texas’ Tallest Waterfall?

Angel Falls in Venezuela, with a height of 3,212 feet is the highest waterfall in the world. Here in Texas we've got a nice one too, just southeast of El Paso, TX, but it's a fraction of the height of Angel Falls.

3,000 feet of waterfall is too many anyway, amirite?

Here in Texas all we need is 175 feet of falls, and Capote Falls fits that bill quite nicely. Did you know that Capote serves as the main drainage below the Rio Grande Rift and Sierra Vieja? Because of this the flow is fairly consistent throughout the year.

Postcard of Capote Falls, near Marfa. A small waterfall is cascading between two large cliffs. The tops of a few trees can been seen at the bottom left and right corners of the photograph. Click here to view.

But word to the wise, don't get caught hiking to see Capote Falls without permission. These falls are located near Marfa and are on private property.

PROTIP: If you can't get permission to hike there you can always take a helicopter to view them.

If you can't get permission, you don't like choppers, and you've just gotta see some Texas waterfalls this fall, you may want to explore the possibility of a this, the Waterfalls and Caves Tour of Central Texas.

The area is best known for it's rolling hills and beautiful spaces but also some large waterfalls and several deep caves. There's route you can follow that starts northwest of Austin and ends just north of San Antonio, could be a fun family trip. See more on that here.

