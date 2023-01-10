It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.

McKinney Falls State Park

There are several waterfalls in our state that would be a pleasure to check out either as a couples getaway or with the family. We'll start with McKinney Falls State Park in Austin. This park is about 15 miles outside of Austin proper and has many miles of trails to explore and a couple of midsize waterfalls to check out with a nice pool available to swim in.

Get all the details about McKinney State Park at their WEBSITE.

Big Bend Ranch State Park

Big Bend Ranch State Park offers many miles of walking and biking trails and has one of the state's most breathtaking waterfalls. You can set up a time to camp and/or take a guided tour of the area.

Get all the details about Big Bend Ranch State Park at their WEBSITE.

Waterfalls and Caves Tour of Central Texas

Waterfalls and caves are one of those natural beauties of the world and a trip through Central Texas might be an affordable and fun trip to explore many of them. The area is best known for it's rolling hills and beautiful spaces but also some large waterfalls and several deep caves. Looking at the Google Map below, it seems like it would be possible to travel this route in roughly a week's time but setting aside a couple of weeks would probably be better. This route starts northwest of Austin and ends just north of San Antonio. I saw this caves and waterfalls road trip on the I Love Texas Facebook page.

Colorado Bend State Park - A 1.3 mile hike will take you to a 65 foot tall waterfall in a tropical like forest. Inner Space Cavern - This cave was discovered in 1963 and is about 10,000 years old. You'll need to book a reservation to tour this natural beauty. Longhorn Cavern State Park - An ancient river carved this cave but the Civilian Conservation Corps made it more accessible for us starting in the 1930's. Krause Springs - This is a family owned property full of camping areas, RV sites, a manmade pool and a natural pool with a big waterfall to feed it. Pedernales Falls State Park - Pedernales River flows over a limestone base here creating a multitude of mini waterfalls along your trek. Hamilton Pool Preserve - While you can still visit this park and get a look at this natural waterfall, it will have to be done from a distance for the foreseeable future as falling rocks have created a danger. Natural Bridge Caverns - There are plenty of adventures below ground in the biggest cave in Texas and lots of fun above ground, too. Cascade Caverns - You can take a 3 hour tour through this huge cave that's been visited by tourists since 1932. Cave Without a Name - This cave has six rooms full of stalactites, stalagmites and more and stays 66 degrees year round.

If you want a better look at the map, CLICK HERE.

